Financial aid continues for Al Barsha Fire victims, families in UAE and Philippines

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) recently updated on their ongoing assistance programs for Filipinos working abroad, especially those in the UAE.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac visited Dubai and Abu Dhabi to meet with immigration authorities and discuss support for overseas Filipinos.

Around 2,000 Filipinos who availed of the UAE amnesty earlier this year received help, coordinated by the UAE government, immigration offices, and Philippine officials. Secretary Cacdac expressed gratitude to the UAE for this partnership and assistance.

The DMW also met with Filipinos detained in the UAE to assure them of help in returning home and reintegration support once released. This is part of President Marcos’s directive to aid Filipinos abroad, including those affected by incidents like the Al Barsha Fire.

More than 500 fire victims have been assisted so far, with financial help provided to families, including two Filipinos who sadly passed away. A second round of aid will be given to the victims’ families in the Philippines, acknowledging the trauma and ongoing struggles they face.

In addition, the DMW facilitated free vaccinations for 29 children of Filipinos working in the UAE. This initiative was done in cooperation with a local clinic called Grand Infinity and the Philippine Labor Attache in Dubai.

The recent 127th Philippine Independence Day celebration in the UAE highlighted the strong ties between the Philippines and the UAE. Secretary Cacdac met with UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nayan Bin Mubarak Al-Nayan, praising the resilience and spirit of Filipinos living in the UAE.