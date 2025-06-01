Teves to share cell in Bilibid; no special treatment, lawyer says

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. will share a cell with another inmate at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, his legal counsel Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said on Saturday.

Topacio clarified that while the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) initially announced Teves would be temporarily held alone in Building 14, they have agreed to comply with standard detention rules, which include cell sharing.

“This is to avoid any perception of preferential treatment for Mr. Teves or criticism of NBI Director Santiago, whom I respect greatly,” Topacio said.

Teves will be detained in a 10-square meter cell equipped with a bunk bed, a shared toilet, and a small electric fan—similar to facilities provided to other inmates.

“There is no special treatment for Mr. Teves,” Topacio emphasized.

Teves returned to the Philippines on Thursday following his deportation from Timor-Leste, where he had sought asylum. Upon arrival at Villamor Air Base, he was immediately taken to the NBI headquarters in Manila for booking and a medical exam, then transferred to Bilibid the next day.

The former lawmaker is accused of being the mastermind behind the assassination of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in March 2023. Teves has repeatedly denied involvement.

Meanwhile, Pamplona Mayor and Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative-elect Janice Degamo, widow of the slain governor, has called for marathon hearings to ensure a swift trial. Teves, in a press briefing, echoed the call for a speedy judicial process.

“Sana mabilis ‘yung kaso. Kung tatrabahuhin talaga, sandali lang,” Teves said. (I hope the case moves quickly. If it’s really worked on, it won’t take long.)