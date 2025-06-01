Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais makes history as first woman to lead UN Tourism

In a landmark moment for global tourism and women’s leadership, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been officially nominated as the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism — becoming the first woman in the organization’s 50-year history to assume the top role.

The nomination took place during the 123rd session of the UN Tourism Executive Council held in Madrid, Spain. Shaikha Al Nowais is set to begin her mandate in January 2026, pending formal approval by the UN Tourism General Assembly.

Global and regional leaders have welcomed her nomination with high praise.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “Congratulations to Sheikha Al Nowais on becoming Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. As the first woman to assume this important role, her appointment reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati women in leadership and reflects the vital role of the tourism sector as a driver of sustainable economic growth.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “A graduate of Zayed University, she brings with her 15 years of distinguished experience in the tourism sector and has received numerous accolades and awards. She becomes the first woman in the organization’s 50-year history to hold this position and aspires to lead a global transformation in the tourism industry.”

“Our youth — both women and men — continue to represent the UAE with pride, raising its name, flag, and contributions on the global stage. We are proud of their achievements. We urge them to uphold the UAE’s reputation, values, and accomplishments in all that they do.”



Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, added, “The nomination of the UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais for the position of UN Tourism Secretary-General underscores the reputation enjoyed by the UAE in the tourism field and its important and effective role in promoting the growth and sustainability of the global tourism sector.”

From the private sector, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, a UN Tourism-accredited member, said, “Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais’s nomination as the first woman to lead UN Tourism marks a turning point for global tourism — one driven by resilience, inclusion, and sustainability. It reflects the UAE’s rising leadership in shaping the future of the industry. We at NPM Group proudly support this transformative moment.”

Dr. Ladislas Prosper Agbesi, Chairman of the Pan African Business Forum (PABF), who campaigned for Al Nowais nominations, said: “Ms. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is the most suitable candidate to fill the position of Secretary-General of the UNWTO from 2025 onwards.”

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is an Emirati business leader with over 16 years of experience in global hospitality. As Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels, she has overseen owner relations across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey. A graduate of Zayed University in Finance, she also chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group and serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

Shaikha Al Nowais has pledged to make her term a turning point for global tourism, aiming to prioritize environmental protection, unlock broader economic opportunities, and build a more sustainable, inclusive future for communities around the world.

Her leadership comes at a time when the tourism industry is striving to recover from past disruptions and is being called upon to embrace a more resilient and equitable future.