Sara Duterte: I welcome impeachment trial to clear my name

Vice President Sara Duterte said that she supports moving forward with her impeachment trial, calling it an opportunity to answer allegations and clear her name.

Duterte expressed agreement with a recent survey showing 88 percent of Filipinos support the continuation of impeachment proceedings against her.

“I totally agree,” she said. “Kasama ako doon sa 88 percent na iyan… Thankful ako sa opportunity na malinis ang pangalan ko at masagot ang mga akusasyon sa akin.”

(Translation: I’m one of the 88 percent. I’m thankful for the opportunity to clear my name and respond to the accusations against me.)

Despite this, Duterte has a pending petition before the Supreme Court seeking to block the basis of the impeachment on constitutional grounds.

The vice president is accused of misusing confidential funds and making public threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family.

Originally set for late May, the impeachment trial has been postponed to June 11 after Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero delayed the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court.

