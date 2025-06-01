Marcos hails Gilas Youth for sweeping SEABA U16 qualifiers, clinching gold

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday congratulated the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team for their dominant performance in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers, where they went undefeated and captured the gold medal with a 70–40 win over Indonesia in the finals held in Pampanga.

“Isang malaking saludo sa Gilas Pilipinas Youth,” Marcos said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), commending their 6–0 sweep.

“Congratulations on your dominant 6–0 run and the gold medal at the U-16 SEABA Qualifiers. This is clear proof that the talent and determination of the Filipino youth is unmatched. We support you in your next battle in the FIBA Asia Cup,” the President added.

Gilas Pilipinas Youth came out strong, outscoring Indonesia 21–5 in the opening quarter and building a 41–20 lead by halftime. They stretched their lead to 59–25 late in the third quarter after a 6–0 scoring run powered by Andwele Cabañero, Jeremiah Antolin Jr., and Jhustin Hallare.

Indonesia struggled to keep pace in the fourth quarter, allowing the Philippines to complete a tournament sweep.

Hallare led the Philippines with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Carl Gabriel de los Reyes posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Ethan Tan-Chi and Evaraigne Cruz added nine and seven points, respectively.

With the championship win, Gilas Pilipinas Youth secured a spot in the upcoming FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Mongolia. They will be joined by fellow Southeast Asian qualifiers Indonesia and bronze medalist Malaysia.