DOH: Recent mpox cases in PH still from mild, self-limiting variant

All recently reported mpox cases in the country were caused by a milder strain of the virus, the Department of Health (DOH) clarified on Friday, May 30.

“There are LGUs reporting mpox, but I have to declare, all of them are mpox clade II,” said Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, referring to the same variant that caused confirmed cases in 2023 and 2024. He described this strain as “very mild and self-limiting.”

Clade II differs from the more infectious clade Ib, which was responsible for the mpox surge in parts of Africa and was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization last year.

Given the current situation, Herbosa said there will be no new nationwide restrictions. “We have an mpox task force. We are having surveillance,” he said, assuring the public that authorities are closely monitoring cases to prevent the entry of the more severe clade Ib.

[“We are monitoring the situation to make sure clade Ib will not enter the country.”]

In recent weeks, mpox cases have been reported in parts of southern Philippines, particularly in Davao del Sur and Compostela in Davao de Oro, prompting local governments to enforce health measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Davao City, however, denied online rumors of any community lockdown following an increase in confirmed mpox cases, which have now reached six.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease that spreads primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact, and is not airborne.

“It’s very important to isolate, and once recovered, hopefully, there will be no complications,” Herbosa said.

The Philippines recorded 52 mpox cases in 2024, including one death, which the DOH said may have been due to complications from the disease.