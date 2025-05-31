Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bam Aquino takes oath as senator in Tarlac

Senator-elect Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV officially took his oath of office in his hometown of Concepcion, Tarlac. The ceremony was held at the Concepcion Municipal Government Center and was administered by Mayor Noel Villanueva.

Aquino, who previously served in the Senate from 2013 to 2019, campaigned on a platform focused on expanding the budget for the Free College Law—a landmark measure he authored during his earlier term.

He also emphasized the importance of passing legislation that would guarantee employment opportunities for graduates who benefited from the Free College Law.

The event was attended by several Tarlac officials, including First District Representative Jaime Cojuangco and Third District Representative Bong Rivera.

In the 2025 senatorial elections, Aquino secured the second-highest number of votes nationwide with 20,971,899 votes. He dominated the polls in Tarlac, garnering 63% of the local vote.

