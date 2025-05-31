Air-conditioned bus shelters now ready across Dubai for summer, says RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that all air-conditioned bus shelters in the emirate are now fully operational in time for the summer heat. A total of 893 shelters were installed in 622 locations.

The inspection and maintenance campaign for these shelters started in March and will continue until the second quarter of 2025. This effort ensures that the facilities will run smoothly and without technical issues.

“In line with our commitment to ensuring the readiness of all public-facing facilities connected to public transport, the Buildings and Facilities Department has carried out proactive inspection and maintenance campaigns to verify the operational efficiency of air-conditioned bus shelters ahead of the summer season. This preventive maintenance is key to avoiding equipment malfunctions and maintaining the highest standards of service for the community,” said Shaikha Ahmad AlShaikh, RTA Director of Buildings and Facilities.

AlShaikh added that RTA staff conducted checks in the morning and evening to keep the shelters running 24/7. They also inspected digital display screens for real-time bus updates and kept cleaning teams on patrol for sanitation.

The shelters follow Dubai’s design rules for people with disabilities, offering wheelchair space and visual guides. The shelters are built to handle extreme weather and are eco-friendly, while also allowing space for advertisements. People can give feedback through the “Madinati” feature in the RTA Dubai app.