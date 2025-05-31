Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

30 domestic worker agencies penalized in UAE for refund, salary violations

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has taken legal action against 30 domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE during the first quarter of 2025. These agencies were found to have violated labor rules meant to protect employers and workers.

A total of 89 violations were recorded. Of these, 86 cases involved agencies failing to refund all or part of recruitment fees to employers within the legal deadline. This refund is required when the recruitment service fails or is canceled.

Other violations included one agency not clearly showing the approved pricing of service packages, and two agencies not using the Wage Protection System (WPS) properly to pay salaries or commissions to their employees.

MOHRE reminded the public to only deal with licensed domestic worker agencies to ensure their rights are protected. A complete list of approved agencies is available on the MOHRE website: www.mohre.gov.ae.

Anyone with complaints about refund delays or violations can contact MOHRE at 80040. The ministry assured the public that all feedback is taken seriously and action will be taken if laws are broken.

