Senate postpones presentation of impeachment articles against VP Sara Duterte to June 11

File photo.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has announced that the House of Representatives’ prosecution panel will now present the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte on June 11, instead of the previously scheduled June 2.

Escudero explained that the Senate and the House of Representatives must focus on approving key pieces of legislation aligned with the administration’s priorities before the 19th Congress adjourns sine die on June 14.

In a letter to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Escudero emphasized the limited time remaining—just six session days—to pass measures from the administration’s legislative agenda and to confirm over 200 presidential appointees through the Commission on Appointments.

He referenced the recent meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Council (LEDAC), where lawmakers agreed to pass several priority bills, including amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease Act, the E-Governance Act, and the Anti-POGO Act, among others.

Escudero also noted pending confirmations for three cabinet members, four constitutional commission officials, 39 foreign service officers, and 277 other presidential appointees.

