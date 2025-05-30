PTIC, PBC DNE, and DMJ Ecospace collaborate for VIP networking dinner with Design Philippines delegates in Dubai

In a bid to strengthen the presence of Filipino design in the UAE’s construction and interiors industry, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) and Philippine Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates (PBC DNE), in collaboration with DMJ Ecospace, hosted a VIP Premier Networking Dinner featuring the Design Philippines delegation.

The gathering took place on May 28, 2025, at Salties Aloft Hotel in Deira, Dubai.

The event welcomed an esteemed roster of guests from both the Philippine government and the UAE-based business community, including Consul General Marford Angeles, Vice Consul Aleah, PTIC Commissioner Vichael Roaring, and Ms. Marjo Evio, Head of Delegation from CITEM.

Also in attendance were renowned Filipino designer and curator Mr. Ito Kish and distinguished personalities Ms. Natasha Carella and Ms. Bobby Carella, who extended an invitation for Design Philippines to participate in Downtown Design 2025.

The evening brought together a select group of developers, architects, consultants, procurement heads, interior designers, and contractors. It served as a platform for the Design Philippines delegates to understand the UAE market, build strategic connections, and share their brand stories and product innovations with key industry stakeholders.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was a tribute to Mr. Wajih Nakkash, Founder of Nakkash Gallery, a pioneer in bringing premium Philippine-made furniture to the region. His daughter, Ms. Aya Nakkash, who now leads Nakkash Contracts, was also recognized. Ms. Marilou Lorenzo Joson, Managing Director of DMJ Ecospace, expressed heartfelt gratitude to her former mentor and the Nakkash family, whom she worked with for 19 years.

Guests were introduced to ten outstanding Design Philippines companies that showcased their world-class craftsmanship and creativity. These included Arksmith, Aerostone, 51 All Weather Furniture, Red Slab Pottery, Prizmic & Brill, South Sea Veneer, Studio Moodism, Uratex, Mindanao Pearl, and Kit Silver. Their displays featured a wide range of products—ranging from furniture and ceramics to home accents and design materials—highlighting the innovation and artistry of Filipino makers.

Adding further insight to the evening was a keynote from Mr. Randip Dhingra, Founder of World Bazaar Luxury Outdoor, who shared valuable strategies on curating and sustaining a successful luxury multi-brand showroom in Dubai.

Over 30 companies from the UAE design and construction industry were in attendance, including Moma International Design, Godwin Austen Johnson, NEB, WA Interiors, XBD Collectives, The Parker Company, 1508 London, Monarca International, Play Middle East, and TAG 91.1, among others. Their presence underscored a strong and growing interest in Filipino creativity and collaborative opportunities within the region.