Pag-IBIG Fund continues to grow members’ savings as investment income climbs 50%

Pag-IBIG Fund recorded a 50% increase in investment income in the first four months of 2025, reflecting its prudent financial stewardship and growing capacity to support members’ savings and housing needs. The development affirms the agency’s key role in advancing the Marcos administration’s agenda of strengthening government financial institutions and improving the lives of Filipino workers through responsive social benefits.

From January to April 2025, the agency earned ₱2.73 billion in investment income alone—significantly higher than the ₱1.81 billion posted during the same period in 2024—driven by strategic placements in bonds and other debt securities, money market instruments, equities, and investment properties.

Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta highlighted that the agency’s investment portfolio stood at ₱158.15 billion as of April 2025, reflecting a 42% year-on-year increase from ₱111.39 billion in April 2024. She noted that this growth forms part of Pag-IBIG Fund’s sound and strategic allocation of its more than ₱1.11 trillion in total assets—a milestone the agency reached earlier this month. Based on the latest available data, Pag-IBIG Fund’s earning assets have reached ₱1.09 trillion, consisting of ₱856.96 billion in housing-related assets, ₱77.94 billion in short-term loans, and ₱158.12 billion in income-generating investments. The remaining ₱20 million accounts for other assets, including property and equipment, cash, and intangible assets.

“Our investments play a vital role in providing our members with the best possible returns,” Acosta said. “We begin by meeting our housing investment requirement to help more Filipinos own homes through affordable financing. We also maintain adequate funding for our short-term loans, ensuring members have access to immediate financial assistance. Remaining investible funds are placed in secure instruments that deliver competitive returns while preserving liquidity for members’ claims. Through this balanced, disciplined approach—anchored on the strategic allocation of our resources to housing, short-term lending, and investments—we fulfill our mission to safeguard our members’ trust and deliver meaningful benefits, the Lingkod Pag-IBIG way.”

Meanwhile, the agency also formally welcomed Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling this week as the newly appointed Chairperson of its 11-member Board of Trustees. His leadership is expected to further guide Pag-IBIG Fund’s strategic direction in line with the Marcos administration’s housing and institutional development agenda.