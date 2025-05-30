Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

FCBG FIL Bahrain national select training camp concludes with resounding success

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago

The Filipino Club Basketball Group (FCBG) FIL Bahrain National Select Training Camp was successfully concluded on May 23, 2025 at the Muharraq Club Gym, Bahrain, a highlight in the development of high-level basketball talent in the Kingdom.

Organized by FCBG and Filipino Coaches in the Gulf, the Al Khobar, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Bahrain players underwent tough high-level skills development, holistic tactics training, and interactive team-building activities.

For the Head Coach Jojo Arpon, the camp was more than just developing sports skills, but also developing the discipline and a higher level of understanding of the game for those attending the camp. “It is not merely designed to enhance athletic abilities but also aimed to instill discipline and deepen the participants’ understanding of the sport,” Coach Jojo said.

He also stressed the importance of cultivating character along with basketball ability. Organizers and coaches both praised the players for their dedication and commitment, calling the camp a giant leap towards continuing to bring basketball closer to mainstream popular culture among Filipino communities throughout the Gulf.

As the camp wrapped up, organizers were hopeful regarding upcoming projects and a burgeoning pipeline of talent to make its mark both locally and internationally. FCBG and FIL Bahrain publicly expressed gratitude to all officials, sponsors, coaches, and athletes who helped make it happen. Success with the project indicates dedication to higher standards of basketball in Bahrain and throughout the Gulf.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Araw ng Kasarinlan

Araw ng Kasarinlan 2025: What you shouldn’t miss at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

2 mins ago
Balikayan boxes Bureau of Customs PH

3,000 abandoned balikbayan boxes turned over to DMW for delivery to OFW families

1 hour ago
Sara Duterte

Senate postpones presentation of impeachment articles against VP Sara Duterte to June 11

2 hours ago
Arnie Teves PTV

Ex-lawmaker Arnie Teves deported from Timor-Leste, back in the Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button