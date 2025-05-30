FCBG FIL Bahrain national select training camp concludes with resounding success

The Filipino Club Basketball Group (FCBG) FIL Bahrain National Select Training Camp was successfully concluded on May 23, 2025 at the Muharraq Club Gym, Bahrain, a highlight in the development of high-level basketball talent in the Kingdom.

Organized by FCBG and Filipino Coaches in the Gulf, the Al Khobar, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Bahrain players underwent tough high-level skills development, holistic tactics training, and interactive team-building activities.

For the Head Coach Jojo Arpon, the camp was more than just developing sports skills, but also developing the discipline and a higher level of understanding of the game for those attending the camp. “It is not merely designed to enhance athletic abilities but also aimed to instill discipline and deepen the participants’ understanding of the sport,” Coach Jojo said.

He also stressed the importance of cultivating character along with basketball ability. Organizers and coaches both praised the players for their dedication and commitment, calling the camp a giant leap towards continuing to bring basketball closer to mainstream popular culture among Filipino communities throughout the Gulf.

As the camp wrapped up, organizers were hopeful regarding upcoming projects and a burgeoning pipeline of talent to make its mark both locally and internationally. FCBG and FIL Bahrain publicly expressed gratitude to all officials, sponsors, coaches, and athletes who helped make it happen. Success with the project indicates dedication to higher standards of basketball in Bahrain and throughout the Gulf.