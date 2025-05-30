Ex-lawmaker Arnie Teves deported from Timor-Leste, back in the Philippines

Former Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves, who is facing multiple murder charges, has returned to the Philippines after being deported from Timor-Leste.

Teves arrived aboard a military aircraft after two years of seeking political asylum in the Southeast Asian nation.

Timor-Leste authorities arrested Teves in his Dili residence and held him at the Ministry of the Interior before deportation. The Timorese government justified his removal, stating that allowing him to stay in Timor-Leste could be seen as providing refuge to fugitives, which would compromise efforts against transnational crime.

Teves’ legal team attempted to halt the deportation by filing for a writ of habeas corpus, which his lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, claimed was granted. However, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla asserted that no such writ was issued.

Teves faces 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder for crimes allegedly committed between 2019 and 2023, including the killing of a provincial governor and nine others.