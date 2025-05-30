DMW shuts down Japanese language center in Davao over illegal recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has ordered the closure of another Japanese language center (JLC) in Davao City due to illegal recruitment activities.

The center, Sincere Japanese Skills Academy, Inc., is the fourth JLC closed by the agency in just two weeks.

An investigation revealed that Sincere was offering language training programs alongside promises of jobs in Japan. It was found to be working with unlicensed and unauthorized recruitment groups such as the fake Advanced Ability Association (AAA), as well as one licensed agency.

According to testimonies from workers who sought help from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Tokyo, they were charged between Php 3,000 to Php 50,000 for the training. They were also promised jobs as caregivers, food and beverage service crew, or airport ground staff after passing an exam.

The closure was carried out under DMW Closure Order No. 14, Series of 2025.

Sincere and its officials will be added to the DMW’s List of Persons and Entities with a Derogatory Record. They are now facing charges related to illegal recruitment.

The DMW is urging other possible victims to come forward and contact the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau through their official Facebook page to receive free legal help and support.