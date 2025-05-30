Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

3,000 abandoned balikbayan boxes turned over to DMW for delivery to OFW families

File photo.

Around 3,000 balikbayan boxes, originally sent by Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) but left unclaimed due to mishandling and neglect by freight forwarders, have been handed over to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for proper distribution to the intended recipients.

In a statement on May 29, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said the turnover follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to keep government services attuned to the needs of Filipino families.

With the Department of Finance’s (DOF) approval, the BOC officially declared the boxes as forfeited and finalized a deed of donation with the DMW. The DMW will now be responsible for ensuring the long-delayed packages are delivered to the families of OFWs.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio assured the public that the balikbayan boxes would finally reach their rightful recipients after months of inter-agency coordination since early 2024.

The BOC emphasized that it took extensive steps to secure legal clearances, complete documentation, and manage logistics to ensure the boxes could be lawfully and properly released.

