Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to close June 5–6 for Eid al-Adha

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will be closed to the public on June 5 and 6, 2025, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha.

These are important holidays in the UAE and other Muslim countries.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi’s operations will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025, following the long weekend. This temporary closure affects all services, including passport processing, notarial services, and labor-related concerns.

For urgent matters, the Embassy has provided contact details for different types of assistance. Emails may be sent to [email protected] and [email protected].

Filipinos needing immediate help can also reach the Embassy through SMS, phone calls, or WhatsApp. For assistance-to-nationals, contact +971 504438003; for consular and other concerns, +971 508137836.

Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) may be reached directly at +971 56 270 9157. These contact lines will be open even during the holiday.

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi are advised to plan ahead and take note of the Embassy’s adjusted schedule.

