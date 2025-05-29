Injured Filipino fishermen in Hawaii receive medical aid

Two Filipino fishermen in Honolulu, Hawaii received medical and financial assistance after suffering hand injuries while working on fishing boats.

According to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Los Angeles, both workers were injured in separate accidents while on duty, with one of them having his fingers partially severed.

The assistance was provided through the DMW AKSYON Fund, a government program that offers help to Filipino workers overseas in emergency situations. One of the injured workers, identified as Samson, underwent surgery to reattach his fingers.

The other fisherman, Raandaan, is currently undergoing medication and recovery for his injuries.

“Our Filipino fishermen are part of the vulnerable sectors of OFWs. It is only right that we provide necessary assistance, support, and monitoring to ensure their welfare [is] protected,” said Labor Attaché Macy Monique A. Maglanque.

She added that the help given follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac to prioritize support for those in urgent need.