Dubai Marina marine stations get air-conditioned waiting areas

Dubai Marina’s marine transport stations now have fully air-conditioned and modern waiting areas, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of the project’s first phase.

The new stations include Marina Promenade, Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Marina Mall, and Marina Mall 1. They are fully equipped with modern facilities and services, such as free internet, live trip information screens, and an audio announcement system for clear communication.

These stations feature innovative designs inspired by Dubai’s traditional wooden abras, blending modern infrastructure with cultural heritage. The waiting areas are also fitted with surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems to ensure passenger safety.

The project aims to better connect residents and visitors to key destinations, such as linking Marina Mall with nearby homes, metro stations, and tram lines, making public transport more convenient and reducing car use.

Khalaf Balghzouz Al Zarouni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA, said, “The Authority has implemented the Dubai Code for People of Determination in the design of waiting areas… such as providing smooth ramps and paths, and designing elevations according to their needs.”

He also noted that five more stations are planned for the next phase. “These stations will be built in accordance with the international standards adopted in the first phase,” Al Zarouni added.