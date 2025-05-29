Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Marina marine stations get air-conditioned waiting areas

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino28 mins ago

Courtesy: RTA/X

Dubai Marina’s marine transport stations now have fully air-conditioned and modern waiting areas, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the completion of the project’s first phase.

The new stations include Marina Promenade, Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Marina Mall, and Marina Mall 1. They are fully equipped with modern facilities and services, such as free internet, live trip information screens, and an audio announcement system for clear communication.

These stations feature innovative designs inspired by Dubai’s traditional wooden abras, blending modern infrastructure with cultural heritage. The waiting areas are also fitted with surveillance cameras and fire alarm systems to ensure passenger safety.

The project aims to better connect residents and visitors to key destinations, such as linking Marina Mall with nearby homes, metro stations, and tram lines, making public transport more convenient and reducing car use.

Khalaf Balghzouz Al Zarouni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA, said, “The Authority has implemented the Dubai Code for People of Determination in the design of waiting areas… such as providing smooth ramps and paths, and designing elevations according to their needs.”

He also noted that five more stations are planned for the next phase. “These stations will be built in accordance with the international standards adopted in the first phase,” Al Zarouni added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino28 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

DMW helps 2 fishermen

Injured Filipino fishermen in Hawaii receive medical aid

41 seconds ago
Arnie Teves arrested

Arnie Teves arrested in Timor-Leste, detained amid extradition dispute

47 mins ago
iStock 2105920897

UAE confirms Eid al-Adha holidays for public sector

16 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos 1

Marcos refuses to resign, pledges to tackle national issues head-on

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button