Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises 180 bilateral business meetings in Manila to strengthen trade relations between Dubai and the Philippines

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised 180 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and their counterparts in the Philippines. The meetings in Manila marked the first stop of the chamber’s trade mission to Southeast Asia, which includes both the Philippines and Thailand, and forms part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative aimed at supporting the global expansion of local companies into promising international markets.

The trade mission to the Philippines featured representatives from 17 private sector companies in Dubai, spanning a diverse range of sectors including food and beverages, agriculture, automotive, construction, electronics, hospitality, human resources and services, industrial lubricants, investment, and perfume retail.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said: “We are dedicated to fostering new avenues for trade between Dubai and high-potential global markets. Our trade mission to the Philippines comes as part of our ongoing drive to enable meaningful international expansion for local companies and strengthen investment ties with business communities worldwide. These efforts enhance Dubai’s position as a global trade hub and contribute to the sustained growth of its non-oil exports.”

As part of the mission, Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosted a business forum in Manila entitled ‘Doing Business with the Philippines’ The event was hosted in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Manila, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Philippines Board of Investment, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Export Marketing Bureau, and the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai.

The forum featured remarks from H.E. Mohamed Obaid Al Qataam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines; H.E. Enunina V. Mangio, President of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Ms. Ma. Anna Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates for Trade and Investment.

During the forum, which was attended by 314 participants, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation, strengthen bilateral trade relations, and explore new areas of collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and the Philippines.

Dubai Chambers also delivered a presentation showcasing Dubai’s strategic advantages as a global business hub, highlighting potential areas for cooperation between the two markets and the competitive value proposition Dubai offers to Filipino companies.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and the Philippines reached a value of AED 3.1 billion in 2024. The number of active Filipino companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 2,154 by the end of last year, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 37%.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has identified several high-potential export sectors from Dubai to the Philippines, including leather, car parts, fertilisers, flat-rolled iron/steel, organic chemicals, and flooring materials. The chamber also highlighted promising sectors for Dubai-based companies to invest in within the Philippines, including tourism, agri-industries, telecommunications, logistics, and healthcare.