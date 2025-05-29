ARTA recognizes top agencies for good governance in regulatory forum

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), in partnership with the UK Government, held a forum on May 29, 2025, to recognize government agencies that are improving their services and reducing red tape.

The event, called the Recognition and Engagement Forum for the Philippine Good Regulatory Principles (PGRP) Recognition and Awards Program, took place at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) received the silver award, while the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM) got the bronze award for good regulatory governance.

Other agencies also received recognition for their participation, including the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), DA – Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS), Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Tourism (DOT) – Intramuros Administration, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Mactan – Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM).

These offices were commended for working to improve their services for Filipinos locally and abroad.

United Kingdom’s ASEAN representative Zoë Dayan expressed strong support for the initiative, saying, “We think the PGRP are valuable and important milestone for government, and we’re proud to call ourselves a loyal partner and we’ll continue to support the Philippines in your journey to smarter regulation, digital transformation, and ease of doing business.”

ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez also said, “Our reform agenda gained even greater traction under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who emphasized the need to simplify and align national and local regulations to support ease of doing business.” He added that ARTA is pushing for reforms that cut down on complicated requirements.

One of the event’s highlights was the launch of the Standard Cost Model (SCM), a tool designed to help government agencies reduce unnecessary paperwork, waiting times, and extra costs.