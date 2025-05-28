Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE confirms Eid al-Adha holidays for public sector

Kristine Erika Agustin

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has confirmed the official Eid al-Adha holidays for public sector workers in the UAE.

According to the authority’s circular, the break will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025, for Arafah Day and will continue until Sunday, June 8, 2025, for Eid al-Adha.

Work will resume on Monday, June 9.

This follows the UAE government’s announcement that Eid al-Adha celebrations will begin on Friday, June 6. The decision was made after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of May 27, marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah on May 28, 2025.

Dhu al-Hijjah is the final month of the Islamic calendar, and its 9th to 12th days are observed as sacred—covering Arafah Day and the three-day Eid celebration.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has yet to release the official holiday schedule for private sector employees.

