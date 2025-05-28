Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

SUV driver in deadly NAIA crash pleads not guilty

Staff Report

Photo courtesy: Raoul Esperas via PNA; Philippine Red Cross/FB

The driver involved in the fatal crash at Ninoy Aquino International Airport has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges before the Pasay Regional Trial Court.

He faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in two counts of homicide, multiple physical injuries, and property damage.

Police earlier reported that on May 4, the 47-year-old man from Batangas crashed his SUV into the Departure West Curbside Area of NAIA Terminal 1. The incident claimed the lives of two individuals, including a four-year-old girl, and injured several others.

Authorities from NAIA Police Station 1 immediately arrested the driver at the scene. He was later released on May 16 after posting P100,000 bail, according to the Aviation Security Group.

