Roque slipped out via Tawi-Tawi, now in Netherlands seeking asylum—DOJ

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who is facing charges linked to illegal offshore gaming activities, left the country through the southern backdoor route of Tawi-Tawi, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla revealed Tuesday, May 27, that Roque managed to leave the Philippines undetected despite being subject to an immigration lookout bulletin, as he allegedly used an unmonitored exit point.

“There was already a lookout bulletin, but it didn’t trigger an alert. He exited through the back door,” Remulla said. He added that Roque likely used a boat or speedboat to reach Malaysia via Sipadan in Sabah.

Roque is currently in the Netherlands, where he is seeking political asylum.

The justice chief also claimed that Roque held at least two Philippine passports—possibly under different middle or second names—which would be illegal. The DOJ has filed a motion to revoke his travel documents.

Roque, however, denied the allegation. He explained that he has only one active regular passport, and the other one, though valid, had no blank pages and was turned over to the authorities.

“I am currently using one regular passport. The other was cancelled without prejudice,” he said in a statement, adding that the passport is now with Dutch authorities as part of his asylum process.

Roque is among over 40 individuals facing qualified trafficking charges tied to the raided offshore gaming hub Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.