Roque denies DOJ claim he holds multiple passports, says one is with Dutch authorities

Screengrab from Harry Roque/FB

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday refuted the Department of Justice’s claim that he possesses more than one Philippine passport.

“For the record, I am currently using one regular passport,” Roque said in a statement, explaining that his second passport—though still valid—had run out of blank pages and was already canceled “without prejudice” by the Department of Foreign Affairs. He added that his current passport is now with Dutch authorities as part of his asylum application.

The DOJ earlier alleged that Roque has at least two passports, which Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said is illegal. Remulla also said the passports may have minor differences, such as a different middle initial or second name.

The department has since moved to cancel Roque’s travel documents. He is facing charges of qualified human trafficking in connection with the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99 in Pampanga.

Remulla cast doubt on Roque’s asylum plea in the Netherlands, saying the alleged offense of human trafficking undermines any legitimate claim for political protection in Europe. “He’s a fugitive from the law,” Remulla added.

Roque, who claims political persecution due to his ties with the Duterte family, has insisted on his innocence. Malacañang has denied his claims.

