Miss Grand International revokes crown from India’s Rachel Gupta

The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organization has officially stripped Rachel Gupta of her title as Miss Grand International 2024.

Gupta, who hails from India, was removed from her position after failing to fulfill her responsibilities as the reigning queen, the organization said in a statement.

“The Miss Grand International Organization hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title as Miss Grand International 2024, effective immediately,” the official statement read.

The organization also revealed that Gupta engaged in outside projects without seeking prior approval.

“This decision follows her failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala,” the MGI added.

Because of these actions, Miss Grand International declared that Gupta is no longer authorized to use the 2024 title or wear the crown. She has been instructed to return the crown to the MGI Head Office within 30 days.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Gupta said she decided to step down from her role after experiencing “broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment” in the months following her coronation.

She stated that the decision was not made lightly, and that she plans to release a full video detailing the reasons behind her move.

“The truth will come out very soon,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.