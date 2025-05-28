Marcos refuses to resign, pledges to tackle national issues head-on

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. firmly rejected calls for his resignation on Tuesday, stressing his commitment to solving the country’s pressing challenges and stating that quitting is not in his nature.

“Resign? Why would I do that? It’s not in my character to run from problems,” Marcos said in an interview on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The President underscored his determination to lead through action and accountability, emphasizing that his administration is focused on finding solutions, not evading difficulties.

His remarks come amid a sweeping Cabinet revamp, where he ordered all secretaries to submit courtesy resignations as part of a drive to improve government performance. Marcos clarified that the reshuffle was not merely symbolic but part of a deliberate effort to strengthen leadership across all levels of governance.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed that Marcos has so far accepted the resignations of two Cabinet officials while retaining his core economic team. The President also announced that a comprehensive performance review will be conducted—extending beyond top-level officials.

“This isn’t just about the Cabinet,” Marcos said. “We’re taking a hard look at the entire structure to ensure we deliver real results.”