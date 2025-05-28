DMW arrests suspected illegal recruiter, suspends two agencies in surprise inspection

A suspected illegal recruiter was arrested while two recruitment agencies were suspended during a surprise inspection led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Malate, Manila.

The DMW identified the suspended agencies as Femex Recruitment Agency and Superred Manpower Services, both found to have violated several DMW regulations.

This includes the employment of unregistered personnel and the use of an unlicensed accommodation facility.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac warned the public that some licensed agencies are illegally allowing unregistered individuals to recruit on their behalf—a scheme known as the “kabit system.” He has ordered further investigation into these practices.

“Dapat kilala natin ang taong nagre-recruit, dapat lehitimo. Kung ang isa doon ay walang lisensya o ang may lisensya ay nagpapagamit ng kanyang lisensya, ito ang kabit system,” Cacdac said.

During the inspection, an OFW, who was illegally recruited through Facebook was also rescued. Secretary Cacdac directed that training, employment facilitation, and possible financial assistance be provided to the rescued individual.

“May isa naman doon nag-a-apply, nirefer siya ng illegal sa labas, isang form ng ‘kabit system.’ Posibleng may opisina doon, o dili kaya nire-refer niya, kaya kasabwat ang legal ng illegal,” Cacdac said.