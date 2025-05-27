Summer safety alert: Leaving kids in cars can lead to death, Abu Dhabi police say

It only takes minutes for tragedy to happen.

For many OFWs and Filipino families in the UAE, it’s normal to bring children along on errands. But in the rush of daily life, some might think: “It’s just a quick stop, I’ll leave them in the car for a few minutes.” That small decision could have life-threatening consequences.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a strong warning: Never leave children alone in a vehicle, especially during summer. As temperatures rise, so do the dangers.

Here’s why this is serious:

Extreme heat builds up fast. Even if it’s only 35°C outside, the inside of a car can shoot up to over 70°C in minutes. Children can suffer from heatstroke or suffocation.

Oxygen levels drop. A child may accidentally lock the car or turn off the ventilation, leading to suffocation.

They may tamper with the car. Kids playing with the gear shift or ignition can cause accidents.

They’re vulnerable to theft or harm. A child alone in a car can attract the wrong kind of attention.

The law in the UAE:

Leaving children in cars is not only dangerous—it’s a criminal offense. Authorities warn that parents or guardians proven negligent will face legal action. In some cases, this could mean jail time or fines.

Don’t take the risk. Whether you’re shopping, at a gas station, or stepping out for any reason, take your child with you. It’s better to deal with a little hassle than face heartbreak or legal trouble.