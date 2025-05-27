Philippine Pavilion opens at INDEX Dubai 2025, showcasing modern furniture and home décor

The Philippine Pavilion officially opened today at INDEX Dubai 2025, one of the largest international trade fairs for interior design in the Middle East.

From May 27 to 29, the pavilion will showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of various Philippine brands under the DesignPhilippines banner at Stand AR-F211, Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Trade Commissioner Vichael Roaring of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PITC) in Dubai said that the Philippine Pavilion currently hosts 10 companies with 25 delegates in total.

“We really want to develop the market for these Philippine design-driven products. Kasi tayo, we do great handcrafts, manlilikha, and the second is knowledge products. So it’s really about creativity. It’s really about innovation and design,” Mr. Roaring told The Filipino Times.

“It’s actually reflected in this pavilion, how we’re trying to excel, where we want to showcase our excellence, in the designing of products,” he added.

Participating companies are presenting innovative, sustainable, and design-forward furniture and home décor products to global buyers and industry professionals.

The initiative is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) and the PITC in Dubai, under the Department of Trade and Industry.

Philippine officials Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Mr. Arvic V. Arevalo, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, also graced the opening of the pavilion.

INDEX Dubai aims to gather global brands and designers to highlight the latest trends and products in the interiors industry.