Eid Al Adha in the UAE begins on June 6

Eid Al Adha will officially begin on Friday, June 6, 2025, the Presidential Court announced.

This follows the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, May 27, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah on Wednesday, May 28.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, making June 6 the first day of the celebration this year.

“On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE, and to the entire world. We pray to Almighty Allah to return this occasion upon our beloved nation and all with blessings, prosperity, and joy,” the Presidential Court said in a statement through WAM.

Meanwhile, the official public holiday schedule for workers in both the government and private sectors is yet to be announced.

