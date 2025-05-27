Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW chief confirms removal of former OWWA administrator over unauthorized ₱1.4B land deal

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac confirmed the removal of former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio, citing loss of trust and confidence over an alleged unauthorized ₱1.4 billion land acquisition deal.

In an official statement, Secretary Cacdac clarified that Ignacio did not resign, but was removed from office due to serious procedural and substantive lapses related to the purchase of real property without the required approval of the OWWA Board of Trustees.

Among the issues raised was the proposal to construct a halfway house for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which the Board could have advised against for being impractical and cost-inefficient, given that the private sector could offer more suitable accommodations. The conversion of ₱2.6 billion in emergency repatriation funds into capital outlay was also flagged, as such a move required Board approval under the OWWA Charter.

Secretary Cacdac also cited the unauthorized signing of the Deed of Absolute Sale and a Deed of Donation involving the real property, both of which should have been approved by the Board. He questioned the execution of an addendum to the Deed of Absolute Sale to reimburse the seller for taxes, even though OWWA is exempt from such payments.

The assumption of undisclosed lease contracts on the property, along with the collection of rental payments by a third party unaffiliated with OWWA, further complicated the transaction. Cacdac also revealed that a building covered by 52 condominium titles—previously included in the property’s valuation—had been demolished without Board consent.

Further compounding the irregularities, Cacdac said, was the failure of OWWA to gain full possession of the property despite full payment. He noted that the seller’s attorney-in-fact had continued collecting lease payments after the sale, and had been entrusted with ₱36 million allegedly reimbursed for transfer taxes, and around ₱1.4 million in rental income—both highly questionable actions considering the property already belonged to the Republic of the Philippines.

Cacdac assured the public that appropriate administrative and criminal cases will be filed against OWWA officers responsible for the anomalous transactions. The revelation comes as the agency, under new leadership, has pledged to strengthen public service with transparency, unity, and integrity.

