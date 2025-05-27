Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera names flagged in OVP fund receipts

House lawmakers have raised concerns after the names of lawyer Chel Diokno and actress Marian Rivera appeared in documents tied to the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) controversial confidential fund spending.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong questioned the authenticity of names listed in the acknowledgment receipts submitted by the OVP to the Commission on Audit (COA).

“There is a ‘Chel Diokno,’ and that exists as an informant, intelligence informant, possible intelligence informant who really received acknowledgement receipts or payment,” Adiong said.

As for Marian Rivera, Adiong said, “It is possible that there is a Marian Rivera. I mean, with due respect to the veteran actress, Marian is a common name. And even the last name, the family name Rivera, is a very common Filipino surname.”

Adiong emphasized that while some of the names may be real, others might be aliases. He said the documents reviewed by the House showed inconsistencies and irregularities.

Some of the receipts containing these names were reportedly not shown during earlier hearings of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

Adiong said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) should verify the identities listed, citing the agencies’ authority and expertise in validating public records.

The issue first drew attention when receipts contained names like “Mary Grace Piattos” and “Jay Kamote,” later followed by “Miggy Mango” and multiple versions of “Dodong”—which PSA confirmed had no matching records in their database.