Brazilian nun surprises viewers with beatboxing on Catholic TV show

A Brazilian nun is gaining widespread attention online after unexpectedly beatboxing during a live interview on a Catholic television show.

Sisters Marisa and Marizele were invited to appear on TV Pai Eterno to discuss religious vocations when the surprising moment happened.

The video, which has since circulated widely, shows Sister Marizele beatboxing as Sister Marisa dances along, with a priest joining the lively scene.

“Yes, they are vocation promoters of the Copiosa Redenção — and besides sharing a beautiful testimony, they also nailed the rhythm!” read the caption from the TV Pai Eterno YouTube channel, in Portuguese.

The clip drew praise from viewers, who welcomed the joyful and creative way of expressing faith and promoting vocations.

“Faith with lightness is so wonderful!” a YouTube account user commented.

“VERY GOOD! Too bad it doesn’t last long,” another netizen said.