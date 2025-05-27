BINI to drop playful new single ‘Shagidi’ on June 5

BINI is set to release a new single titled “Shagidi” on June 5 at 9 p.m., as part of their special tour lineup.

Dubbed “The Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI teased the upbeat track with a playful video referencing the classic Filipino game Shagidi, Shagidi, Shapopo, hinting at a fun and energetic vibe. The song’s artwork—designed by group member Maloi—features graffiti-style text with a colorful jeepney in the backdrop.

Pre-saves for the single are now available on streaming platforms.

“Shagidi” arrives while BINI is in the middle of their first world tour, which kicked off in Dubai on May 18. Earlier this year, the group released their EP BINIVerse, featuring hits like “Cherry on Top,” “Blink Twice,” and “Zero Pressure.”

In May, BINI was also named to Forbes Asia’s prestigious 30 Under 30 list for 2024, further cementing their status in the music industry.