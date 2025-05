4.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Quezon Province, shaking felt in parts of Metro Manila

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck areas of Quezon province at 12:17 PM on May 27, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The epicenter was 24 kilometers northwest of General Nakar, and there was a possibility of aftershocks and damage.

The strongest reported shaking was Intensity IV in Makati, Manila, Marikina, San Pedro, Laguna, and Tanay, Rizal.

Intensity III was reported in Navotas, Quezon City, Pasay, San Juan, Taguig, Guiguinto, and Malolos in Bulacan, Palayan in Nueva Ecija, Mabalacat and Angeles in Pampanga, and Biñan in Laguna. This was also observed in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Quezon City, San Rafael (Bulacan), San Fernando (Pampanga), Carmona (Cavite), Infanta and Mauban (Quezon), and Angono (Rizal).

Intensity II was felt in Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Obando (Bulacan), and Cabiao (Nueva Ecija). The light tremors also hit parts of Las Piñas, Parañaque, Taguig, Valenzuela, Bulakan and Bustos (Bulacan), Cabanatuan, San Antonio, and San Isidro (Nueva Ecija), Guagua (Pampanga), Bamban (Tarlac), Talisay (Batangas), Tagaytay and Trece Martires (Cavite), San Pablo and San Pedro (Laguna), Alabat, Dolores, and Polillo (Quezon), and Tanay (Rizal).

Weaker shaking at Intensity I was felt in Pateros, San Fernando (La Union), Bolinao (Pangasinan), Dingalan (Aurora), Abucay (Bataan), Gabaldon (Nueva Ecija), Tarlac City (Tarlac), Nasugbu (Batangas), Bacoor, Naic, and Ternate (Cavite), Guinayangan, Gumaca, and Lucban (Quezon), and Daet (Camarines Norte).