Looking for extra kita? Here’s how to get a Private Teacher Work Permit in the UAE

Are you a Filipino teacher, student, or someone with skills in Math, English, or any subject who’s often asked: “Pwede ka ba magtutor?”

If yes, good news! You can legally offer private lessons in the UAE—no need to hide or worry about legal issues.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) offers a Private Teacher Work Permit that lets you earn extra income from tutoring, and the best part? It’s free!

What is the Private Teacher Work Permit?

This Private Teacher Work Permit is valid for two years. It is open not just to licensed teachers, but also to private and public sector employees, unemployed individuals, and even university students.

That means whether you’re a full-time admin staff in Dubai, a fresh graduate in Sharjah, or a student in Abu Dhabi with time to spare and knowledge to share, this could be a legal side hustle for you.

How to apply for a Private Teacher Work Permit?

To apply, just go to mohre.gov.ae, select “Private Teacher Work Permit” from the services list, enter the one-time verification code, and upload the required documents based on your category. Then submit your application online.

Before getting approved, you’ll also need to sign a Code of Conduct from the Ministry of Education—basically, a guide to make sure you teach responsibly and ethically.

This is a great opportunity, especially for our kababayans looking for additional income or those in-between jobs. Instead of doing it under the radar, now you can earn confidently and legally.

Whether you’re teaching toddlers the alphabet or high schoolers algebra, you can now share your skills while staying compliant with UAE laws. Who knows? Your tutoring gig might just be your next big break.