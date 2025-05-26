Last chance to enter Big Ticket’s AED 20 million raffle this May

Only a few days remain to join Big Ticket’s Promotion Series 275, running until May 31, giving participants a shot at the region’s biggest guaranteed grand prize of AED 20 million. With the final countdown underway, now is the time to take part before entries close.

Alongside the grand prize, the promotion also features a total of 30 guaranteed winners, with five weekly prizes of AED 50,000, five bonus cash prizes of AED 150,000, and four Big Win Contest prizes of up to AED 150,000 each.

The Big Win Contest

The Big Win Contest, open from May 1 to 25, rewards customers who purchase two or more Big Tickets in a single transaction.

Eligible participants are automatically entered into a weekly e-draw, and four selected contestants will be invited to join The Big Win Contest during the live draw on June 3 for a chance to win between AED 20,000 and AED 150,000.

Customers still have the chance to be part of the final weekly e-draw. Tickets purchased from May 22 to May 31 will be entered into the last draw happening on Sunday, June 1.

A car lover’s dream

Car enthusiasts can also aim for luxury through Big Ticket Dream Car promotions. For AED 150, a Dream Car ticket offers the chance to win one of two stunning vehicles.

The BMW M440i is up for grabs in the June 3 live draw, while the ever-popular Nissan Patrol is on promotion across May and June, with the winner announced on July 3.

Try your luck!

With time running out, customers are encouraged to secure their entries before the end-of-month deadline.

All tickets can be purchased online or at in-person counters across the UAE. Buy your tickets now at www.bigticket.ae or at Zayed and Al Ain International Airports.