Four Filipino quake victims repatriated from Myanmar

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Mandalay, Myanmar downtown city skyline. File photo.

The remains of four Filipinos who died in the recent earthquake in Myanmar were repatriated to the Philippines, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The Filipinos died after the Sky Villa building in Mandalay collapsed due to a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on March 28, 2025.

DMW Assistant Secretary Regina Galias and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan joined the bereaved families during the arrival of the remains in Pasay City.

“Rest assured that, upon instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, we will provide all the necessary assistance and support to the bereaved families during this time of grief and their utmost need,” Caunan said.

The Philippine Embassy in Yangon and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Bangkok coordinated the return of the victims’ bodies to the Philippines.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac earlier met with the families to extend condolences and financial aid under the DMW AKSYON Fund. The families will also receive reintegration support and other assistance.

