Dubai’s Umm Suqeim road upgrade 70% complete, aims to cut travel time

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 70% of the Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project has been completed.

The road extends from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and is part of a larger 16-kilometer corridor plan.

The project aims to improve traffic flow across several areas where more than one million people live, including Dubai Hills, Al Barsha South, Arjan, and Dubai Science Park. It is designed to handle up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The ongoing works include an 800-meter tunnel with four lanes each way and a surface-level signalized intersection near Kings’ School in Al Barsha South. The changes are expected to reduce travel time between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road by 61%.

RTA Director General Mattar Al Tayer said the project connects four key roads in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It is one of the key east-west routes that supports Dubai’s rapid growth.

Al Tayer also highlighted the use of smart technologies on-site, including drones and artificial intelligence. These tools help monitor progress, improve accuracy, and speed up decision-making.

Earlier phases of the project included building bridges and pedestrian crossings between Al Quoz and Al Barsha. A separate bridge near Dubai Hills Mall was opened in 2020, providing better access to the area.