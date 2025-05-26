Dubai Miracle Garden to close for summer on May 31

Visitors have until Saturday, May 31, 2025, to enjoy Dubai Miracle Garden before it officially closes for the summer season, according to its website.

The garden, located in Dubailand, is home to over 150 million blooming flowers arranged in creative displays, including a full-size Airbus A380 and a giant Mickey Mouse topiary.

It remains open daily until the end of the month, with operating hours from 9am to 9pm on weekdays, and 9am to 11pm on weekends.

Ticket prices are AED 100 for adults and seniors (over 12 years old) and AED 85 for children aged 3 to 12. Children under 3 can enter for free, but a valid ID is required for all kids.

To reach the garden, take the Dubai Metro to the Mall of the Emirates station and hop on RTA Bus 105. Taxis are also available for more direct transport.

Since opening on February 14, 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has received three Guinness World Records: the Largest Vertical Garden (2013), the Largest Flower Arrangement forming an Airbus A380 (2016), and the Tallest Supported Topiary Structure shaped like Mickey Mouse (2018).