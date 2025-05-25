Marcos opens Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Ilocos Norte, cheers on future Filipino sports stars

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the opening of Palarong Pambansa 2025 in his home province of Ilocos Norte, marking the start of the country’s biggest youth sports competition.

Thousands gathered at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium in Laoag City on May 24 for the grand opening ceremony, which brought together athletes, coaches, and supporters from across the country.

In his remarks, Marcos praised the dedication and talent of over 15,000 student-athletes from 18 regions, telling them, “We are all in awe of you—your skill, resilience, and commitment.”

He also emphasized the government’s support for sports development, expressing hope that this year’s games may reveal future Filipino champions.

“Someday, you may be the ones representing the Philippines in the Asian Games or the Olympics,” the President said. “Among you could be the next Manny Pacquiao, Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, or Alex Eala.”

This year’s Palaro, which features 34 sporting events, will run until May 31.