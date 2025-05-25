Eid al-Adha likely to be on June 6 for most Islamic countries

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is likely to fall on Friday, June 6, in most Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomical Centre.

The centre announced that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH is expected to be observed on Tuesday, May 27, in many parts of the Islamic world, WAM reported.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, said the moon sighting will be possible with telescopes in Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe, and may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.

If the moon is sighted as expected, then Wednesday, May 28, would be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This also means that Eid al-Adha, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, is likely to be on Friday, June 6, in many Islamic countries.

However, the UAE has yet to release an official announcement, as the final decision depends on the moon sighting closer to the date.

If Eid al-Adha does fall on June 6, it could mean a long weekend for residents in the UAE.