DMW disputes Arnell Ignacio’s claim OWWA land deal was aboveboard

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has challenged former OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio’s claim that a P1.4-billion land deal followed legal procedures, calling the transaction “anomalous.”

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said any property-related decisions involving the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration must first be presented to the OWWA Board of Trustees, where the DMW sits as a member. But the land purchase and key changes to the deed of sale were made without board approval, he said.

“We flagged it as irregular and demanded the return of the funds. Only then was the money refunded,” Cacdac told GMA Integrated News.

Cacdac pointed out that in September 2024, Ignacio altered the deed of absolute sale to shift the local transfer tax obligation, amounting to P36 million, without consulting the board. The original version of the deed made OWWA responsible for the tax.

The DMW also revealed that the presence of a tenant on the property was never disclosed. As a result, OWWA unknowingly became a “landlord” and was not receiving rent until the matter was investigated.

“I asked him, ‘Where’s the rent?’ He said, ‘We’re asking the rent collector.’ I asked, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘The former landowner.’ Why was the former landowner authorized to collect rent on OWWA’s behalf, without board approval?” Cacdac said.

He added that the same person who received the P36 million was also given P1.4 million in rent collections. “And if we hadn’t demanded it, the money wouldn’t have been returned,” he said.

The DMW emphasized that these actions violated financial protocols and transparency standards.

In his defense, Ignacio earlier said that the board was informed and that the Land Bank of the Philippines had appraised the property. “The price OWWA paid reflects LandBank’s assessment,” Ignacio said.