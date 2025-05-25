Cardinal Tagle named titular bishop of historic Roman diocese once held by Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has been appointed titular bishop of the Suburbicarian Diocese of Albano, once held by Pope Leo XIV before his election to the papacy, the Vatican announced on May 24.

“The Holy Father has assigned the Title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano to His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Section for First Evangelization and the new particular Churches,” read the official statement.

Albano, located just outside of Rome, is one of the seven suburbicarian dioceses traditionally designated to cardinal bishops — the highest-ranking members of the College of Cardinals.

Tagle was among the cardinal-electors who participated in the conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, following the passing of Pope Francis.

During Pope Leo XIV’s installation mass, Cardinal Tagle had the honor of placing the Ring of the Fisherman, a key symbol of papal authority, on the new pope’s finger.