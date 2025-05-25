Arnell Ignacio defends P1.4-B OWWA land deal: ‘Legacy project’ for OFWs, not anomalous

Former OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio defended the agency’s P1.4-billion land acquisition project, saying talks about the deal started as early as 2018 when he was still deputy administrator.

Ignacio said the proposal had been brought up in the Senate, where he appealed for flexibility in using the agency’s funds. He also claimed they coordinated with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), which provided legal guidance on modifying fund usage.

“All requirements were followed, and the project passed the necessary processes, including the issuance of a Special Allotment Release Order,” he said during a press conference in Quezon City. He added that the OWWA board was informed, and a technical working group reviewed the project under then-Chairman Secretary Hans Cacdac.

Ignacio denied any irregularities in the transaction, asserting compliance with Republic Act 10752 and saying the deal should not be called “anomalous.”

“This is a legacy project for OFWs,” Ignacio said, referring to the 6,499-square-meter property near NAIA Terminal 1. The site, he said, is intended for a halfway house for returning OFWs. He added that Landbank conducted the valuation and CAAP issued the necessary permits.

Responding to corruption allegations, Ignacio insisted he did not earn anything from the transaction. “To the OFWs I have been serving, I did not betray you. I did this out of love and did not profit from it,” he said.

Earlier, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Ignacio was removed for proceeding with the land purchase without the board’s approval. Malacañang said investigations are ongoing, but initial findings showed that the OWWA trust fund was not used for the property purchase.