4 Liberal Party reps back Romualdez for Speaker, boosting House supermajority to 278

Four of the six newly elected representatives from the minority Liberal Party are supporting House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s continued leadership, a House official said, adding to the growing strength of the chamber’s “supermajority” bloc.

This brings the total number of lawmakers aligned with Romualdez to 278 out of 285 members of the incoming 20th Congress. The formal vote for Speaker will take place when Congress convenes in July.

The Liberal Party lawmakers who expressed support are Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Egay Erice, Muntinlupa Rep. Jimmy Fresnedi, Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Alfonso Umali Jr., and Albay 1st District Rep. Krisel Lagman. Their LP colleagues, Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Rep. Ian Amatong and Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, were not listed as among those supporting Romualdez.

Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” Suarez said the growing support for Romualdez reflects a “political groundswell” that now spans across parties and ideologies.

Romualdez’s supermajority already includes major political groups such as Lakas-CMD, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Nacionalista Party, National Unity Party, Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the Party-list Coalition.

The development marks a significant moment for the Liberal Party, long seen as the opposition, with roots tracing back to former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., a key critic of the Marcos dictatorship. Romualdez is a nephew of the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Senator-elect Kiko Pangilinan remains the lone LP member in the Senate. He and Akbayan’s Risa Hontiveros earlier said they are in talks with Senator-elect Bam Aquino to form a minority bloc in the upper chamber.