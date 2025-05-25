Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

4 Liberal Party reps back Romualdez for Speaker, boosting House supermajority to 278

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: House of Representatives of the Philippines/FB

Four of the six newly elected representatives from the minority Liberal Party are supporting House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s continued leadership, a House official said, adding to the growing strength of the chamber’s “supermajority” bloc.

This brings the total number of lawmakers aligned with Romualdez to 278 out of 285 members of the incoming 20th Congress. The formal vote for Speaker will take place when Congress convenes in July.

The Liberal Party lawmakers who expressed support are Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Egay Erice, Muntinlupa Rep. Jimmy Fresnedi, Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Rep. Alfonso Umali Jr., and Albay 1st District Rep. Krisel Lagman. Their LP colleagues, Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Rep. Ian Amatong and Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, were not listed as among those supporting Romualdez.

Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” Suarez said the growing support for Romualdez reflects a “political groundswell” that now spans across parties and ideologies.

Romualdez’s supermajority already includes major political groups such as Lakas-CMD, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Nacionalista Party, National Unity Party, Nationalist People’s Coalition, and the Party-list Coalition.

The development marks a significant moment for the Liberal Party, long seen as the opposition, with roots tracing back to former Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., a key critic of the Marcos dictatorship. Romualdez is a nephew of the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Senator-elect Kiko Pangilinan remains the lone LP member in the Senate. He and Akbayan’s Risa Hontiveros earlier said they are in talks with Senator-elect Bam Aquino to form a minority bloc in the upper chamber.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2025 05 25 115055

Marcos opens Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Ilocos Norte, cheers on future Filipino sports stars

3 mins ago
500166368 1121486566670230 2782868984280119130 n

Cardinal Tagle named titular bishop of historic Roman diocese once held by Pope Leo XIV

24 mins ago
owwa 5

DMW disputes Arnell Ignacio’s claim OWWA land deal was aboveboard

51 mins ago
KELA Template 97

Arnell Ignacio defends P1.4-B OWWA land deal: ‘Legacy project’ for OFWs, not anomalous

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button