Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE logs hottest temperature in May at 50.4°C since 2003

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

The United Arab Emirates recorded its hottest temperature in the month of May, reaching 50.4°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This is the highest temperature recorded in May since official monitoring began in 2003, the NCM confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The extreme heat was recorded in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2:30 PM UAE time on May 23, 2025.

“The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time,” the NCM said in a social media post.

The NCM continues to monitor weather conditions and advises the public to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin16 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 95

Erwin Tulfo takes oath in Quiapo barangay, vows to stay neutral on VP Sara impeachment

35 mins ago
KELA Template 94

Double victory: Two Filipinas crowned in international pageants

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 16T141918.435

Services for OFWs to remain uninterrupted amid gov’t revamp – DMW

2 hours ago
Jokoy main photo

Jo Koy’s ‘Just Being Koy’ tour set to light up Etihad Arena on May 29

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button