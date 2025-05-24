UAE logs hottest temperature in May at 50.4°C since 2003

The United Arab Emirates recorded its hottest temperature in the month of May, reaching 50.4°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This is the highest temperature recorded in May since official monitoring began in 2003, the NCM confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The extreme heat was recorded in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 2:30 PM UAE time on May 23, 2025.

“The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time,” the NCM said in a social media post.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.4 درجة مئوية في الشوامخ (أبوظبي) الساعة 14:30 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/eILnZxbskW — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) May 23, 2025

The NCM continues to monitor weather conditions and advises the public to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.