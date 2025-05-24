Services for OFWs to remain uninterrupted amid gov’t revamp – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families that all programs and services will remain uninterrupted despite the courtesy resignation of Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

Cacdac stepped down in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for a recalibration of government leadership and operations. It remains unclear, however, whether he will be replaced.

In a statement, the DMW stressed that the department—along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs), and Regional Offices—remains fully committed to delivering better, faster, and more responsive services for OFWs and their families.

The department noted that this continued commitment aligns with the administration’s push for a more focused and performance-driven approach to governance, particularly in addressing the country’s most urgent needs.

“With the guidance and full support of the President, the DMW reaffirms its mission to create an environment where OFWs and their families are valued, protected, and empowered,” the statement read.

The department also reiterated its pledge to enhance the quality, accessibility, and impact of its services, ensuring the comfort, security, and success of Filipino migrant workers both at home and abroad.