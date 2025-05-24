Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pag-IBIG Fund assets reach ₱1.1 trillion as of Q1 2025

Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets surged past the ₱1.1 trillion mark as of March 31, 2025, underscoring its continued financial strength and reaffirming its position among the country’s leading government financial institutions. From ₱1.069 trillion at the end of 2024, total assets grew by ₱34.37 billion in just the first quarter of the year—driven by the sustained expansion of its loan portfolio, prudent investments, and robust member savings.

Pag-IBIG Fund posted a solid equity base of ₱776.52 billion as of the first quarter, representing the combined value of members’ equity, retained earnings, and other reserves. This strong financial footing enables the agency to steadily grow the value of its members’ savings while continuing to provide accessible loan programs to its 16.55 million active members.

Complementing its equity position, the Fund maintained ₱21.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents and expanded its investment portfolio to ₱133.06 billion—demonstrating its strategic focus on liquidity and income-generating placements. Other major asset components include property and equipment, investment properties, and various non-current assets, all pointing to a well-diversified and resilient financial structure.

Earlier this month, Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta reiterated the agency’s 10-year vision: to declare at least 10% in annual dividends, expand digital access, and advance financial inclusion for underserved sectors. The long-term strategy also includes strengthening the Fund’s sustainability and enhancing its role in nation-building through inclusive home financing—fully aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to improve the quality of life of every Filipino through access to affordable and dignified shelter.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Pag-IBIG Fund disbursed ₱30.22 billion in housing loans, while total membership savings collections reached ₱40.41 billion—an impressive 41% increase from the ₱28.76 billion collected during the same period last year. The Fund also reported a strong performing loans ratio of 94.13%, reflecting sound portfolio management and sustained borrower discipline.

